El actor estadounidense, fallecido este martes a los 89 años, tuvo una prolífica carrera en el mundo del cine, en el que incursionó además en varias ocasiones como director.

Estos son todos sus trabajos como actor:

– 'Dark Winds'. Serie de TV. (2022–2025).

– 'Omniboat: Afast boay fantasia' (2020) (voz).

– 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019).

– 'Buttons: A Christmas Tale' (2018) (voz).

– 'The Old Man and the Gun' (2018).

– 'Our Souls at Night' (2017).

– 'The discovery' (2017).

– 'Pete’s Dragon' (2016).

– 'One More Chance' (2016).

– 'Truth' (2015).

– 'A Walk in the Woods' (2015).

– 'Nature is Speaking' (2014) (voz).

– 'The Glove' (2014).

– 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014).

– 'Making a Scene' (2013).

– 'All is Lost' (2013).

– 'The Company You Keep' (2012).

– 'Lions for Lambs' (2007).

– 'Charlotte’s Web' (2006).

– 'An Unfinished Life' (2005).

– 'The Clearing' (2004).

– 'Spy Game' (2001)

– 'The Last Castle' (2001).

– 'The Horse Whisperer' (1998).

– 'Up Close & Personal' (1996).

– 'Indecent Proposal' (1993).

– 'Sneakers' (1992).

– 'Havana' (1990).

– 'Legal Eagles' (1986).

– 'Out of Africa' (1985).

– 'The Natural' (1984).

– 'Brubaker' (1980).

– 'The Electric Horseman' (1979).

– 'A Bridge Too Far' (1977).

– 'All the President’s Men' (1976).

– 'Three Days of the Condor' (1975).

– 'The Great Waldo Pepper' (1975).

– 'The Great Gatsby' (1974).

– 'The Sting' (1973).

– 'The Way We Were' (973).

– 'The Candidate' (1972).

– 'Jeremiah Johnson' (1972).

– 'The Hot Rock' (1972).

– 'Little Fauss and Big Halsy' (19700).

– 'Tell Them Willie Boy is Here' (1969).

– 'Downhill Racer' (1969).

– 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969).

– 'Barefoot in the Park' (1967).

– 'This Property is Condemned' (1966).

– 'The Chase' (1966).

– 'Inside Daisy Clover' (1965).

– 'Situation Hopeless' (1965).

– 'The Defenders' (1964).

– 'The Virginian' (1963).

– 'Breaking Point' (1963).

– 'The Dick Powell Theatre' (1963).

– 'The Alfred Hitchcock Hour' (1962-1953).

– 'The Untouchables' (1963).

– 'Alcoa premiere' (1962).

– 'Dr. Kildare' (1962).

– 'War Hunt' (1962).

– 'The Twilight Zone' (1962).

– 'Alfed Hitchcock Presents' (1961).

– 'The New Breed' (1961).

– 'Bus Stop' (1961).

– 'Route 66′ (1961).

– 'Whispering Smith' (1961).

– 'The Americans' (1961).

– 'Naked City' (1961).

– 'Play of the Week' (1960-1961).

– 'Our American Heritage' (1960).

– 'The Iceman Cometh' (1960).

– 'Perry Mason' (1960).

– 'Tate' (1960).

– 'Moment of Fear' (1960).

– 'Playhouse 90′ (1960).

– 'The Deputy' (1960).

– 'Tall Story' (1960).

– 'Rescue 8′ (1960).

– 'Captain Brassbound’s Conversion' (1960).

– 'Maverick' (1960).

Películas como director:

– 'Ordinary People' (1980).

– 'The Milagro Beanfield War' (1988).

– 'A River Runs Through It' (1992).

– 'Quiz Show' (1994).

– 'The Horse Whisperer' (1998).

– 'The Legend of Bagger Vance' (2000).

– 'Lions for Lambs' (2007).

– 'The Conspirator' (2010).

– 'The Company You Keep' (2012).