Actualidad
Primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, anuncia tiene COVID
Trudeau se reunió con el presidente Luis Abinader durante el desarrollo de la Cumbre de las Américas
El primer ministro de Canadá, JustinTrudeau, anunció este lunes que ha dado positivo a la COVID-19.
El político canadiense hizo el anuncio a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
Trudeau participó recientemente en la IX Cumbre de las Américas, en la que sostuvo reuniones con diversos mandatarios de la región, entre ellos el presidente Luis Abinader.
I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022
Today, Prime Minister Trudeau met with the @PresidenciaRD Luis Abinader, on the margins of the @SummitAmericas They discussed their shared commitment to democracy, diversity, and human rights. Read a summary of their meeting: https://t.co/miiP171fMI pic.twitter.com/g4Sp8KaA5J
— CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) June 11, 2022
Noticias relacionadas