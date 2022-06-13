Actualidad

Primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, anuncia tiene COVID

Trudeau se reunió con el presidente Luis Abinader durante el desarrollo de la Cumbre de las Américas

Por Servicios de Acento.com.do 13-06-2022 12:26

El presidente Luis Abinader junto al primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau en la Cumbre de las Américas.

El primer ministro de Canadá, JustinTrudeau, anunció este lunes que ha dado positivo a la COVID-19.

El político canadiense hizo el anuncio a través de su cuenta de Twitter. 

Trudeau participó recientemente en la IX Cumbre de las Américas, en la que sostuvo reuniones con diversos mandatarios de la región, entre ellos el presidente Luis Abinader.

"He dado positivo por COVID-19. Seguiré las pautas de salud pública y me aislaré. Me siento bien, pero eso es porque tengo mis vacunas. Entonces, si no lo ha hecho, vacúnese y, si puede, recupérese. Protejamos nuestro sistema de salud, a los demás y a nosotros mismos", tuiteó el primer ministro.

