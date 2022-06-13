Primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, anuncia tiene COVID

El primer ministro de Canadá, JustinTrudeau, anunció este lunes que ha dado positivo a la COVID-19.

El político canadiense hizo el anuncio a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Trudeau participó recientemente en la IX Cumbre de las Américas, en la que sostuvo reuniones con diversos mandatarios de la región, entre ellos el presidente Luis Abinader.

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.

