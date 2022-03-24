El Festival del Día Mundial de la Poesía vino y se fue

Queridos poetas del mundo:

Acabamos de completar la celebración del Día Mundial de la Poesía. Más de 400 voces y más de 1000 poemas en 24 horas ininterrumpidas con el único propósito de tejer un tapiz de belleza y de hondura, de incansable búsqueda de una paz duradera que se quede con nosotros para siempre. Una paz que acabe de una vez y por todas con los conflictos producidos por los intereses políticos o económicos de gobiernos mentirosos y corruptos sin respeto alguno por la vida humana o por todas las otras manifestaciones vitales de la Tierra.

Durante 24 horas, la Poesía ha tendido puentes de solidaridad con el dolor y el sufrimiento de los que han tenido que abandonarlo todo, corriendo en busca de refugio para esconderse de bombas ciegas y asesinas dejando sus ropas, su alimento y los objetos que le ataban a las memorias del amor. Por un día hemos hecho que el mundo entero estuviera junto en sus diferencias, respetándonos como hombres o mujeres, y diseñando un arcoíris con todos los matices de los colores de nuestra piel, la forma o el color de nuestros ojos y narices o la textura de nuestro pelo.

Gracias, poetas del mundo, por haber creído en el sueño de darle a la Tierra suficientes motivos para imaginar que hay otras posibilidades de vivir como seres humanos, que la palabra puede usarse para celebrar la vida y la naturaleza y que con ella podemos levantar el edificio de nuestros sueños, de los que nunca debemos despertar. ¡Denme Poesía o denme la muerte! Hasta el próximo Día Mundial de la Poesía, el 21 de marzo de 2023.

Dear poets of the world:

We have just completed the celebration of World Poetry Day. More than 400 voices and 1000 poems, in 24 uninterrupted hours of reading with the sole purpose of weaving a tapestry of beauty and depth, of a tireless search for a lasting peace that will stay with us forever. A peace that would end once and for all the conflicts produced by the political or economic interests of lying and corrupt governments without any respect for human life or for all the other vital manifestations of the Earth.

For 24 hours, Poetry has built bridges of solidarity with the pain and suffering of those who have had to abandon everything, running in search of shelter to hide from blind and murderous bombs, leaving their clothes, their food and the objects that bound them to the memories of love. For one day, we have brought the whole world together in its differences, respecting each other as men or women, and designing a rainbow with all the nuances of the colors of our skin, the shapes or colors of our eyes and noses, or the texture of our hair.

Thank you, poets of the world, for having believed in the dream of giving the Earth enough reasons to imagine that there are other possibilities of living as human beings, that the word can be used to celebrate life and nature, and that with it we can build our dreams, from which we must never wake up. Give me Poetry or give me death! Until next World Poetry Day, March 21, 2023.

