Travesía sin retorno de 400 haitianos atrapados en Colombia por la COVID-19

Haitian migrants en route to North America wash their clothes on a street in Pasto, Colombia, 07 July 2020 (issued 08 July). Haitian migrants remain trapped in the Colombian city of Pasto, where they have been sleeping for three weeks in small tents that are flooded on rainy nights. Out in the open, hungry and penniless, they hope to survive until they can continue on their way to Panama. Some 400 Haitians, among whom are pregnant women and children with arms, have not been able to continue their journey due to the closure of the borders due to the coronavirus and today they beg the help of Colombian institutions that, according to what they narrated, have left them alone with What little help they get from the locals. EFE/ Sebastian Leonardo Castro