Oscar 2023: estos son los nominados a los premios de la Academia de Hollywood (¿están tus favoritos entre ellos?)

Getty Images

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once) es una de las cintas más nominadas.

Cumpliendo con los pronósticos, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once), con 11 nominaciones, y las películas "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin) y la alemana"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues) encabezan las nominaciones a los Oscar 2023.Fueron anunciadas este martes en un evento en vivo presentado por los actores Allison Williams y Riz Ahmed.La entrega de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood tendrá lugar el domingo 12 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.El encargado de conducir la ceremonia de la 95ª edición será el cómico y presentador Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya lo hizo en 2017 y 2018.

Lista de nominaciones

"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Elvis

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

"Ellas hablan" (Women Talking)

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg - "Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Ana de Armas - "Rubia" (Blonde)

Michelle Williams - "Los Fableman" (The Fablemans)

Michelle Yeoh - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Angela Bassett - "Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Judd Hirsh - "Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brian Tyree Henry - (Causeway)

"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Living

"Glass Onion. Un misterio de Knives out" (Glass Onion: a knives out mistery)

Top Gun: Maverick

"Ellas hablan" (Women Talking)

Tár

"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Elvis

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Top Gun: Maverick

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues) - Alemania

"Argentina, 1985" - Argentina

Close- Bélgica/Francia/Países Bajos

Eo - Polonia

The Quiet Girl

"Pinocho" (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

The sea beast

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

"El gato con botas: el ultimo deseo" (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

"Red" (Turning Red)

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Babylon

Elvis

"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

Elvis

Empire of Light

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Tár

"Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades" (Bardo, fase chronicles of a handful of truth)

Babylon

"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Elvis

"La señora Harris va a París" (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris)

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

"Batman" (The Batman)

The whale

Elvis

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Elvis

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)

"Batman" (The Batman)

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Top Gun: Maverick

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Babylon

"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

"Pinocho" (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

"Ellas hablan" (Women Talking)

Lift Me Up - "Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold my hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Naatu Naatu - RRR

Good Afternoon - "Spirited: el espíritu de las fiestas" (Spirited)

Applause- Tell It Like a Woman

All That Breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

"Volcanes: la tragedia de Katia y Maurice Krafft" (Fire of Love)

A house made of splinters

Navalny

The elephant whisperers

Haulout

How do you measure a year

"El efecto Martha Mitchell" (The Martha Mitchell Effect)

Stranger at the gate

"El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo" (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse)

"El marinero volador" (The Flying Sailor)

"Vendedores de hielo" (Ice Merchants)

My year of dicks

An ostrich told me the worls is fake and I think I believe it

An Irish Goodbye

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Le Pupille

Night ride

